RED (RED) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. RED has a market capitalization of $536,450.56 and approximately $10,563.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00402389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

