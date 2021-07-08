accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACSO. Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

accesso Technology Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 611 ($7.98). The company had a trading volume of 64,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,993. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.88. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

