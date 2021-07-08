Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON JDW traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,163 ($15.19). 362,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,974.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.33.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

