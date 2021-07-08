Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

Shares of RWS stock traded down GBX 3.47 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 578.03 ($7.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 616.39. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.46.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

