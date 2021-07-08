Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 108,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,626. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

