$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $38.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

LMAT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,203. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

