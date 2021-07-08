Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $44.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,676.90. 175,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,734.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

