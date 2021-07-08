Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $29.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,725.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,340.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

