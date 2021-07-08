Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ETR:BDT traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €57.90 ($68.12). 4,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.29 million and a PE ratio of -119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.03. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

