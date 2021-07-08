Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $8.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.21 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.66 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 998,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

