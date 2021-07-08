DiFy.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $755,281.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $203.05 or 0.00618740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044226 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

