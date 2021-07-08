Nimiq Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and $880,967.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.25 or 0.06543209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.08 or 0.01508630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00402569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00152636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00628227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00427479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00341858 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,656,054,741 coins and its circulating supply is 7,994,554,741 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

