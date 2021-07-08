Analysts Set Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target at $13.90

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,526. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.