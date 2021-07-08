W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

