Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in fuboTV by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $18,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 332,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

