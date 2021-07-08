Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $65.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.19. 84,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,460. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

