Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCTBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Securitas stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552. Securitas has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

