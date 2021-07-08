ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,713. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

