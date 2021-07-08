Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $43.45. 9,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

