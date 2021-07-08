LABS Group (LABS) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.72 million and $525,964.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00124176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,958.79 or 1.00503080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00944007 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

