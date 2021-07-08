thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.68 ($10.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,704 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.66. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.