Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $51,455.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00344278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00183643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002359 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,327,575 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

