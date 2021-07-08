Abyss Market Capitalization Tops $7.24 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $243,214.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00928232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

