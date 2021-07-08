Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 63,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,423,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

