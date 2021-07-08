Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $237.50

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 239.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 8352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.11).

In other Arecor Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Richards acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £30,375 ($39,685.13). Also, insider Susan Lowther acquired 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £29,410.25 ($38,424.68).

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

