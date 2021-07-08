-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CYCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

