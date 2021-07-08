Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $64.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 34.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.12. 4,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

