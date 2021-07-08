KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,867 shares during the period. GDS makes up 14.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of GDS worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. 103,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.