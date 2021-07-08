Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 260,664 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of Amgen worth $891,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

AMGN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.56. 56,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

