Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO remained flat at $$1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,703. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

