Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 price objective from research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.20. 982,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.84 billion and a PE ratio of -20.14. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.06.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
