Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 price objective from research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.20. 982,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.84 billion and a PE ratio of -20.14. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.06.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

