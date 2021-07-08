$0.10 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

