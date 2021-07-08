Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) to “Hold”

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55. Sompo has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

