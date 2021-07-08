Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $469.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,710. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.