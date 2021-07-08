InsurAce Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.80 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. InsurAce has a market cap of $20.34 million and $20.80 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00005480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 69.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00125361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.83 or 0.99529849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00944959 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

