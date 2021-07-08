Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,380.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $254,920.97 and $5,380.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,212,552 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

