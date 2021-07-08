Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases 270,000 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for about 3.7% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,007. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.