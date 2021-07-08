Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $763,377.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $763,377.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,200,572 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

