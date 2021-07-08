Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) PT at $30.29

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.