Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,409 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 2.6% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $90,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $85,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.01. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

