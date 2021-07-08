$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $26.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.95 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 7,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,588. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

