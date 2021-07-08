Tremblant Capital Group Invests $19.65 Million in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,704. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

