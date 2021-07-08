Bramshill Investments LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Planning acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of XMPT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

