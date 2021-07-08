Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 49,397 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises 1.8% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

