Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $545.60 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $545,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $544.95. 5,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

