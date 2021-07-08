HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Duck Creek Technologies comprises 0.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 206,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 9,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

