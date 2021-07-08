HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 23,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

