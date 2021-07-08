HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. ImmunityBio accounts for 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

