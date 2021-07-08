Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,492. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.