MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.28. 52,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
